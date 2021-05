You'll notice some changes when Oceans of Fun opens for the season next weekend

TO THE PARK.OH THAT COOL.WHERE ARE YOU THERE?HE GY,OOD MORNING, ROB.WE’RE NOW ON THE OCEANS OF FUNSIDE OF THE PARK.SO WORLDS OF FUN OPENING THISCOMING SATURDAY OCE.FUN THE FOLLOWING SATURDAY, OFCOURSE OCEANS IF I DIDN’T KNOWBUT AT ALL DURING 2020, SOTHERE’S A LOT TO TALK ABOUT WHENIT COMES TO THE OCEANS OF FUNSIDE OF THIS PARK.CHRIS FOSHEE IS GOING TO TELL USALL ABOUT THAT THIS IN AHR CIS,WE’RE ALLO S CLOSE TO THE NEWESTADDITION HERE TO OCEANS OF FUN,RIGHT?WE HAVE RIPDETI RACEWAY RIGHTHERE BEHIND.ISTH IS THE WORLD’S LONGESTMATTE RACING WATER SLIDE.RYVE ANTICIPATED DEBUT NEXTWEEKEND.WE WERE SUPPOSED TO OPEN IT LASTYEAR, BUT UNFTUORNATELY UNCLECOVID HAD TO COME IN AND THROW APARTY OVER THROW A WET BLANKETOVER OURAR PTY FIRE.SO WE ARE HERE THIS YEAR ANDWE’RE EITXCED FOR IT.AND YOU KNOW, IT’S A GREAT NEWATTRACTIONS FIRST ONE IN OCEANSOF FUN.MILE AND IT’S FUN FOR EVERYONE.I MEAN IT’S A FAMILY ATTRACTION.SO I THINK IT’S A IT’S GONNAESPECIALLY IN THIS KANSAS CITYHEAT.ETH SUMMER ROLLS AROUND.YEAH, AND OF COURSE JUST A LOTOF PEOPLE EXCITEDO T SEE OCESANOF FUN THIS YEAR RESERVATIONSREQUIRED HERE, RIGHT?YES, SO WE ARE REQUIRINGRESERVATIONS FOR THE WATER PARKRUNNINUNG DER A LIMIT.CASSIDY BUT, YOU KNOW ALSOEXCITED TO BRING BACK OCEANSUPON BUT WE’RE ALSO EXCITED TOBRING BACK GRAND CARNAVALHALLOWEENUN HT SOME OF OURSTAPLE EVENTS, YOU KNOW GETTINGTHOSE BACK, YOU KNOW, IT’S GONNABE AMAZING.IT’S GONNA START FEELING LIKENORMAL AND YOU KNOW GOT A FULLSEASON BEHIND US NOW.YEAH, AND OF COURSE, THERE’SALWAYS STUFF TO TALK ABOUT WHENIT COMES TO THE THINGS HAPPENINGHERE STILL LOOKING TO HIRE SOMEFOLKS, RIGHT?ALWAYSOO LKING TO HIRE WE JUSTINCREASED OUR WAGES FOR FOOD ANDBEVERAGE THAT’S THIRTEEN DOLLARSAN HOUR WORK AND RIDES AGAINBOOSTED WAGE THIRTEEN DOLLARS ANHOUR IN AQUATICS LIFEGUARDSFIFTEEN DOLLARS AN HOUR.SO IT’S A LOT OF FUN AND I MEANWITH YOUR WORK ENVIRONMENT ANDIT’S PRETTY NEAT.YEAH AS FAR AS SOME OF THOSECOVID PRECAUTIONS THAT ARE INPLACE MATCHED NOT REQUIREDOUTDOORS.THEY ARE REQUIRED INDOORS.OF COURSE, THAT’S SOMETHINGTHAT’S ALWAYS BEING LOOKED ATAND AND CHANGES COULD BE COMINGBEFORE THE PARK OPENS ONSATURDAY.AND YOU KNOW, I MIGHT JUST HAVETO TRY OUT ONE OF THESE SLIDESCABEUSE THEY GOT THE WATER OPEN.THEY’RE TESTING IT OUT HERE INOCEANS OF FUN AND THIS IS KINDOFSOME OF THE THINGS THAT AREGONNA BE DOING FOR THE NEXTLITTLE BIT HERE TO ME AKSURE ALLTHE RIDES ARE READY TO ROLL WHENOCEANS HAVE FUN OPENS UP VERYSHORTL