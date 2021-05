You'll notice some changes when Worlds of Fun opens for the season this weekend

THE PARK THIS MORNING TO SHOW USTHE CHANGES.GOOD MORNING.GOOD MORNING --MT:AT GOODMORNING, A FEW MORE THINGS NEEDTO BE POLISHED BEFORE THE PARKIS READY TO GO.THISS I THEAS LT FEW DAYS BEFORETHEY OPEN.JOINING US IS CHRIS, IN FNTRO OFTHE BIKING VOYAGER MADE FAMOUSBY SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.TAKES UTHROUGH WHAT THE FEELINGIS AROUND THE PARK, YOU GUYS AREOPENGIN IN MAY WHEN YOU GUYSUSUALLY OPEN.WE TYPICALLY OPEN IN APRIL,SO IT IS A LONG TE COMING, YOUSEE A LOT OF GETTING THE RIGHTREADY AND THINGS LIKE THAT, WEARE STILL HIRINLLG, POSITIONS,WE INCREASED OUR PAY, STARTINGAT $13 AND NET AQUATIC AT 15.IT WILL BE A FUN SUMMER.MATT: THAT IS SOMETHING A LO OFPEOPLE ARE DEANGLI WITH, TRYINGTHROUGH WHAT YOU GUYS ARE DOINGOVER THE COURSE OF THE NEXTCOUPLE OF DAYS TO GET EVERYTHINGSIGNED UP READY FOR SATURDAY.YOU WILL SEE THINGS KICK UPAT THE PK,AR IT IS MY FAVORITESEASON TO SEITE ALIVE, THELIGHTS START KICKING ON, THERIGH GTS GOING, BUT WE HAVE ACERTAIN NUMBER OF CYCLES ON EACHRIGHT BEFORE WE HAVE TO GETLICENSING AND MAKE SUREEVERYTHINGS SAFE AND WE AREREADY TO GO,E W ARE SHORT FROMTHE FINISHGIN LINE AND WE ARELOOKGIN FORWARD TO THIS WEEKEND.MATT: IT OPENS THIS SATURDAY,OCEANS OF FUN AFTER RESERVATIONSNOT REQUIRED FOR WORLDS OF FUNTHIS YEAR, BUT THEY ARE REQUIREDFOR OCEANS OF FUN AS FAR AS THECOVID-19 POLICIES.RIGHT NOW, MASKS ARE NOTREQUIRED OUTSIDE TO MONTHUT BTHEY ARE REQUIRED INSIDE, THATAIS POLICY THAT IS ALWAYSCHANGING AND SHIFTINASG THISNGEVOLVE HERE IN KANSAS CITY ANDACROSS THE COUNTRY.YOU CAN FIND ALL OF THE POLICIESBY THE WAY ON THE WORLDS