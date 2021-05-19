Police start digging inside café looking for suspected victim of serial killer Fred West

Video show police and forensic tents set up around a cafe in Gloucester where police are searching for a suspected victim of Fred West.Officers are excavating the Clean Plate cafe looking for the remains of missing 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.She was last seen on 6 January 1968 waiting for a bus to go and see her boyfriend and is believed to have been offered a lift by the serial killer and then murdered.Mary worked as a waitress at the cafe and Fred was a regular there.
Drilling equipment seen entering serial killer Fred West Gloucester cafe in search of possible victim
Newsflare STUDIO
