One of My Breasts Never Grew | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A WOMAN with a rare muscle disorder has grown to love her uneven chest - so much so, that she has even turned down free surgery.

Becca Butcher, 23, of Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was around 15 when a friend first pointed out that her chest was lopsided - something she had previously assumed was normal.

Doctors told her that she was simply a late developer, but over time, her breasts became increasingly uneven, until eventually, she was an A cup on the left side, and a D on the right.

Aged 18, content creator Becca was finally diagnosed with Poland Syndrome - where the muscles do not develop on one side of the body.

At first, she was so self-conscious that she would wear a prosthetic breast and hide her body beneath baggy jumpers, even in the height of summer.

But then, she realised that she could use her story to help others.

Now, she regularly posts to social media about Poland Syndrome, has ditched her prosthetic and feels confident wearing low-cut, figure-hugging outfits.

Having embraced her body, Becca has also turned down surgery, saying that she does not need it.

Happily, she has also found love with her boyfriend, 23-year-old retail worker Kyle Officer.

She concluded: "Growing up, I felt alone in dealing with Poland Syndrome.

I don't want anyone else to feel that way.

I've received so much support online that I no longer feel the need to hide away." https://www.instagram.com/beccabutcherx/ https://www.youtube.com/user/BeccaIsDaz