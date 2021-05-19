Skip to main content
Authorities in India distribute unproven Ayurvedic medicines amid COVID crisis

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Authorities in the Indian state of Maharashtra were today (May 19) distributing unproven Ayurvedic medicines to the public as "immunity boosters" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The herbal medicines and tonics were handed out for free by The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India from COVID-19 with 5.43 million cases and close to 84 thousand deaths.

The Indian Medical Association has come out strongly against Ayurvedic medicine.

"[Indian gov't support for Ayurveda as treatment] is a fraud on the nation and gullible patients by calling placebos as drugs," the association said in a statement.

Ayurveda is an alternative medicine system with historical roots in India where around 80 per cent of the population report using it.

