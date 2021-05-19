Skip to main content
Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Timelapse shows 550-foot-tall oil rig being transported from Kent, UK

A huge 550-foot-tall oil rig was transported from Sheerness, Kent, on May 18.

The timelapse shows the towering structure which cost around £120 million being towed away by a couple of tugboats.

It's believed the rig is being moved to another port, so the Sheerness berth can be used by a new freight service from Sheerness to Holland starting in June.

The rig first arrived in the coastal town in July 2020.

