Timelapse shows 550-foot-tall oil rig being transported from Kent, UK

The timelapse shows the towering structure which cost around £120 million being towed away by a couple of tugboats.

A huge 550-foot-tall oil rig was transported from Sheerness, Kent, on May 18.

It's believed the rig is being moved to another port, so the Sheerness berth can be used by a new freight service from Sheerness to Holland starting in June.

The rig first arrived in the coastal town in July 2020.