Woman goes viral on TikTok after revealing she FAKED her own wedding

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing she faked her own wedding in a bid to get revenge on an ex-boyfriend.

Sarah Vilard, 24, lives in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, where she works as an investor and studies business management.

In 2019, she split from her ex-boyfriend, not named for privacy reasons, but rather than wallow in post-break-up blues, the young woman decided to get revenge in a very unique way.

She faked her own wedding.

Just three months after their split, Sarah pulled out all the stops for an elaborate photoshoot, even hiring an actor to pretend to be her groom.

The 'couple' were photographed celebrating their 'wedding' at the lavish Villa Kennedy in Frankfurt and Sarah even got her friends involved.

Sarah later shared a video of the big day on TikTok, leaving users impressed at the lengths she went to in a bid to show her ex what he's missing.

In the video, the 'bride' can be seen wearing a stunning white wedding dress as she poses with her 'groom' and a friend.

Despite the whole celebration being completely fake, it looks incredibly convincing – with the pair appearing loved up and happy.

The video has been viewed 1.8 million times and received nearly 4,000 comments so far.

"This level of dedication is either completely psychotic or absolutely genius," one TikTok user wrote.

Another person encouraged: "Girl...what about the honeymoon?

You have to go all the way." "I personally see nothing wrong with this," one person commented.

Although not everyone was impressed, as one TikTok user added, "Lol, you’ve unlocked a new level of petty, congrats."