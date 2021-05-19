EU To Start Allowing Vaccinated Visitors From Other Countries

EU To Start Allowing Vaccinated Visitors , From Other Countries.

On May 19, the European Union agreed to reopen its borders to people who meet certain criteria.

On May 19, the European Union agreed to reopen its borders to people who meet certain criteria.

Visitors must either be fully vaccinated or come from a country that is considered safe in regard to its COVID-19 numbers.

According to officials, the list of safe countries will be finalized on May 21.

The 27 member states reserve the right to alter the new protocols as they see fit.

.

This includes potentially requiring negative PCR tests or quarantines.

The new measures are set to be implemented as early as next week, just in time for summer tourists