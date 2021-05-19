Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, TCOM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Trip.
Om Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%.
Year to date, Trip.
Om Group registers a 19.6% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 4.2%.
Tesla is lower by about 21.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding, trading down 3.2%, and NetEase, trading up 1.9% on the day.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..