Hancock: Almost 3,000 cases of Indian variant as UK

Almost 3,000 cases of the Indian coronavirus variant of concern have been identified, an increase of 600 since Monday.Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs that surge testing and extra vaccine supplies were being deployed in a series of areas to control the spread of the highly-transmissible strain.
A Maskless US Heads Down Dark Road As Covid Pandemic Rages On – OpEd
Eurasia Review
In the clash between sound science and political pressure from anti-science crackpots in the United States, the Biden..