Cyclone Tauktae: 45 deaths in Gujarat | 22 dead, 60 missing onboard barge P-305 | Oneindia news

State Emergency Operation Centre officials have informed 45 people have been killed due to cyclone Tauktae across 12 districts of Gujarat; Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief measures in the areas hit by cyclone Tauktae in Gujarat; Barge P-305: Out of 273 personnel on board, 184 rescued by Indian Navy while 22 are dead and around 60 are missing; Devastated by the combination of the Corona pandemic and Cyclone Tauktae, the state is witnessing a grave situation; In less than a week, Cyclone Yaas is headed towards India, this time along its east coast.

#CycloneTauktae #Gujarat #CycloneYaas