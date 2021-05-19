Buddhist temple has adorable pet pigs that play with the dogs

A Buddhist temple has adorable pet pigs that play with dogs in northeastern Thailand.

Footage shows the adorable miniature pigs being fed with a mixture of rice, milk, and eggs by a monk wearing orange robes in Khon Kaen province on May 16.

The imported pot-bellied pigs from Austria were given to the monks for adoption after their original owner could no longer take care of them.

Now the three-months-old porkers live inside the compound with the monks and play with the pet dogs during the day like they are best friends.

Monk Phra Anu Phattajaree said the pigs were easy to raise and feed.

He said: ‘They are very lovely creatures and easy to raise.

With just a little food they easily become bigger.

‘Sometimes, they approach us for belly rubs.

In the evening, the pigs will return to their cozy beds protected by mosquito nets.’ The monk added that the pigs’ favourite food is rice and milk which makes them excited everytime he prepares it for them.

He said: ‘They like rice with milk and eggs.

They are excited to eat it every time.

After eating their meal they will find someone to play with like dogs or the cows who feed grass near the temple.’ Miniature Pigs, also called Mini Pig, Micro Pig, Teacup Pig or Pygmy Pig, are small breeds of domestic pig, such as the Vietnamese Pot-Bellied pig, Juliana pig, Choctaw hog, or Kunekune.