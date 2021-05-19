Fifteen passengers seriously injured in bus crash in Thailand

Fifteen passengers were seriously injured in a horror bus crash after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in northeastern Thailand.

The bus carrying 35 passengers reportedly lost control while approaching a bend and crashed into an electrical post before flipping over in Nakhon Ratchasima province on May 18.

Firemen and paramedics arrived at the scene to provide first aid treatment to the passengers and rush those who were injured to the hospital.

Two passengers were seriously injured with head injuries and were revived by medics.

They are now in stable condition.

Police Colonel Rattanaphol Thoopkaew said the bus was heading to Rayong when the incident happened at around 1:25 am.

He said: ‘We are still investigating the cause of the crash.

We are looking at how the bus lost control and crashed.

We believe the driver fell asleep as it happened late at night.

‘It is also possible that the driver did not notice the curve because it was dark.

We are looking into all possible scenarios.’ The injured passengers are still recovering at the region’s Non Sung Hospital.