Bitcoin Drops 20% in 24 Hours, Hitting Lowest Level Since Feb. 3

On May 19, Bitcoin fell below $37,000 for the first time in over three months.

According to Coinbase, Bitcoin has dropped over 30% in the last week.

Since hitting a record high of $64,829 in mid-April, it's down about 44%.

Much of the drop is likely due to Elon Musk withdrawing his support for the cryptocurrency over environmental concerns.

On May 18, China banned financial institutions and payment companies from conducting virtual currency-related business.

Other cryptocurrencies have also taken a hit.

As of May 19, both Ether and Dogecoin dropped over 30%.

Regardless of the downward trend, Bitcoin is still up about 300% in the last 12 months