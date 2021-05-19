House set to vote on Capitol attack commission Wednesday

House lawmakers will hold a vote that would form a commission to investigate the January attack on the Capitol.
The idea originally garnering bipartisan support however some key republicans appear to be rejecting the idea.
House lawmakers will hold a vote that would form a commission to investigate the January attack on the Capitol.
The idea originally garnering bipartisan support however some key republicans appear to be rejecting the idea.
Democratic lawmakers are planning to move ahead with a bipartisan bill that would create a body to investigate the January 6th..
Watch VideoHouse Democrats are expected to bring a bill to the floor this week that will establish a commission to investigate the..