Dad tells wife to stop 'babying' 13-year-old who has an IEP: 'I feel like she's spoiling h

A parent took to Reddit to vent about how they believe their wife is “babying” their 13-year-old daughter, and Redditors were not pleased.The parent wrote up a post in Reddit’s “Am I The A******” forum under the username “aitaspoileddaughter,” outlining what they perceive as their wife babying their daughter.“Ava struggles in school so my wife emails all of Ava’s teachers to ask for modified assignments (she has an IEP [Individualized Education Program], which I feel is unneeded)”.“[She] sits down with her every day after school to do homework with her or do projects or study for tests.

I don’t think Ava’s done a single assignment alone this year”.He continued with a story about how their daughter left for school overdressed for the weather, so their wife—a teacher at Ava’s school—sent cold water bottles to her classroom.The poster also shared that their wife gave Ava a backrub to comfort her when she had a headache, which the poster considered to be another example of babying.A comment with 4.9k upvotes deemed the poster the a******.“You seem to have a much more hands off approach to parenting, but I don’t think that your wife is really doing anything wrong.

You come off as impatient and uncaring”