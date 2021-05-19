These Are the Reasons People Don’t Want to Return to the Office

If you’ve grown to love working from home, you’re not alone.

.

A survey of more than 1,000 remote workers found that one in four people would prefer to stay fully remote.

According to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults working from home, 42 percent intend to start job-hunting if their company wants them to return to the office.

.

Here are five real reasons that people don’t want to return to the office.

.

1.

Having to deal with people who have different COVID-19 and cleanliness standards.

2.

Having to give up a customized and easily-accessible work-from-home setup.

3.

Having to deal with the extroverted behavior of others and feeling drained as a result.

4.

Feeling anxious about the possibility of facing harassment and hate crimes in the outside world.

.

5.

Having to work in a space that isn’t disability-friendly and would be detrimental to quality of life.