These Are the Reasons People Don’t Want to Return to the Office.
If you’ve grown to love working from home, you’re not alone.
.
A survey of more than 1,000 remote workers found that one in four people would prefer to stay fully remote.
According to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults working from home, 42 percent intend to start job-hunting if their company wants them to return to the office.
.
Here are five real reasons that people don’t want to return to the office.
.
1.
Having to deal with people who have different COVID-19 and cleanliness standards.
2.
Having to give up a customized and easily-accessible work-from-home setup.
3.
Having to deal with the extroverted behavior of others and feeling drained as a result.
4.
Feeling anxious about the possibility of facing harassment and hate crimes in the outside world.
.
5.
Having to work in a space that isn’t disability-friendly and would be detrimental to quality of life.