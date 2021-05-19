A$AP Rocky Says Rihanna Is The 'Love Of My Life'

In a new interview with GQ, A$AP Rocky opens up about his relationship with Rihanna for the first time.
Plus, Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary.
In a new interview with GQ, A$AP Rocky opens up about his relationship with Rihanna for the first time.
Plus, Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary.
A$AP Rocky Says Girlfriend, Rihanna is 'The One'.
The rapper spoke to ‘GQ’ for their June/July
cover story, telling..
Rocky covers the June/July issue of 'GQ'.
A$AP Rocky is in love with Rihanna, and he gushed about her in a new interview. On top of that, the 32-year-old rapper officially..