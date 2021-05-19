Actor Billy Porter Reveals He's Been HIV Positive For 14 Years

Actor Billy Porter has revealed he is HIV positive and says he's been living with the secret for 14 years.
He is now speaking his truth; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Actor Billy Porter has revealed he is HIV positive and says he's been living with the secret for 14 years.
He is now speaking his truth; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
"I was able to say everything that I wanted to say through a surrogate," Billy Porter says of playing his HIV-positive character,..
Billy Porter has revealed for the first time that he was diagnosed HIV-positive 14 years ago.