Supreme Court ruling affects ballot initiatives

SIMMONS IS LIVE AT FIVE ATTHE STATE CAPITOL WITHDETAILS...SCOTT...LAWMAKERS ARE WORKINGBEHIND THE SCES NENOW,TRYING TO FIGURE OUT HOW TOCORRECT THE VOTERINITIATIVE PROCESS THATLETS CITIZENS BRINGCONSTITUTIONAL CHANGE ONTHEIR OWN.THE HIGH COURT RULING ...NOWSTOPPING ONE CAMPAIGN INITSTRACKS.THE YES ON 76 CPAAMIGN WAS INIT'S INFANCY ..A MAJOR PUSHTO FORCE A STATEWIDE VOTE TOPANDEX MEDICAID.<RICHARD ROBERTSON/MSHOSPITAL ASSOCIATIONGENERAL COUNSEL: ITAPPEARS THOSEOPPORTUNITIES FOR US ANDANYONE ELSE ARE DEAD AT THE BROUGHT BY MADISON MAYORMARY HAWKINS BUTLER THATPROMPTED THE STATE SUP REMECOURT TO END THE STATE'SVOTER INITIATIVE PROCE.

SSYES ON 76 WAS SEEKING TOEXPAND MEDICAID TOTHSAOUNDS OF POORMISSISSIPPIANS...WHO DONOT HAVE HEALTH CARECOVERAGE AND THE GOVERNORAND OTHER LAWMAKERS VE HAFAILED TO ADDRESS AT THECAPITOL.<RICHARD ROBERSONS /MHOSPITAL ASSOCIATION: THEOPTION IS STILL THERE R FOTHE LEGISLATURE AND THEGOVERNOR TO ADDRESS THEUNCOMPENSATED CARE ISSUETHE NUMBER OF PEOPLEN IMISSISSIPPI WHO AREWITHOUT HEALTH CARECOVERAGE FOR HEAH LTINSURANCE.<ROY MITCHELL/MS HEALTHADVOCACY PROGRAM EXE C.DIR.: THERE IS A DISCONNECTBETWEEN PUBLIC OPINION ANDPUBLIC POLIC Y.ROY MITCHELL WITH THEMISSISSIPPI HEALTH CAREANA USE EVEN MOREHAVE STOPPED DEAD IN THE IRTRACKS BY THE HIGH COU RTRULING ..AND MITCHELL SAYSIT FORCES WMLAAKERS INTO ANEW SPOTLIGHT.ADVOCACY PROGRAM EXEC.DIRECTOR: THE BALLOTINITIATIVE PROCESS BEINGCURTAILED THE WAY IT HASBEEN BY THE SUPREMECOURT,...THERE IS MOREPRESSURE ON LEGISLATORS TO<LT.

GOVERNOR DELBERTHOSEMAN/(R) MS: THEINITIATIVE PROCE ISSSNEEDED AND I SUPPORT THEINITIATIVE PROCESS.<SCOTT SIMMONS/REPORTING:ARE YOU WILLING TO CALL ASPECIAL SESSIONGOVERNOR TATE REEVES/(R)IT IS SOMETHING WE ARECERTAINLY WILLING TOCONSID.

ERTHE GOVERNOR AND BOTH HOUSELEADERS SAY THEY ARE INFAVOR OF LAWMAKERS FIXINGTHE INITIATI VEBOTH THE GOVERNOR D ANLIEUTENANT GOVERNOR SAY TOBRING THE INTIATIVEPROCESS BACK TO LIFE INMISSISSIPPI WOULD REQUE IRNOT ONLY A 2/3RDS MAJORI TYVOTE OF THE LEGISLATURE BUTA VO OTEF THE PEOPLE IN AGENERAL ELECTION.THE NEXT ONE IS NEXT F