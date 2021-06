Pueblo Police team up with State Patrol to crack down on street racing on Northern Ave.

AND POLICE IN PUEBLO ARECRACKING DOWN ON ILLEGAL STREETRACING...THEY HAVE TEAMED UP WITH THESTATE PATROL TO WATCH OUT FORSPEEDSTERS ON NORTHERNAVENUE....WHICH IS A HOT SPOTFOR STREET RACING.THE OPERATION LED TO TICKETINGAT LEAST 58 DRIVERS....AND WARNING 10 OTHERS.SGT.FRANKLYN ORTEGA ...PUEBLO POLICE DEPARTMENTFOR THE SAFETY OF THE COMMUNITYIF YOU ARE DRIVING ON NORTHERNAND SOMEBODY IS DRIVINGRECKLESSLY OR VERY FAST THATCHANCES OF YOU BEING INJUREDRAISE SIGNIFICANTLY THE SAMETHING FOR THE PEOPLE DRIVING INTHOSE VEHICLES DRIVING LIKE THATPOLICE AND STATE PATROL PLAN ONDOING MORE SPEED ENFORCEMENTTHIS WEEKEND...PUEBLO POLICE ARE REMINDINGPEOPLE THAT IF YOU ARE CAUGHTSTREET RACING...THEY COULD TAKEYOUR CAR FOR UP TO SIX MONTHSAND CHARGE STORAGE FEES