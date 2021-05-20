Les Nôtres Movie

Les Nôtres Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: To the tight-knit community of Sainte-Adeline, Quebec, Magalie appears as a normal suburban high school sophomore surrounded by friends.

But this popular teenage girl is harboring a shocking secret: she’s pregnant.

When Magalie refuses to identify the father, suspicions among the townsfolk come to a boiling point and the layers of a carefully maintained social varnish eventually crack.

A film by Jeanne Leblanc 2020 Santa Fe Independent Film Festival Winner, Jury Award: Best Narrative Feature