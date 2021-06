The psychological traits that shape your political beliefs | Dannagal G. Young

Social psychologist Dannagal G.

Young breaks down the link between our psychology and politics, showing how personality types largely fall into people who prioritize openness and flexibility (liberals) and those who prefer order and certainty (conservatives).

Hear why both sets of traits are crucial to any society -- and how our differences are being dangerously exploited to divide us.

What if things weren't that way?