Survivor of 1921 Tulsa massacre says horror of that day never goes away

Viola Fletcher was 7 years old when she witnessed an angry White mob rampage through Tulsa’s Greenwood District in Oklahoma, killing hundreds of Black people and leaving her thriving neighborhood in ashes in 1921.

The 107-year-old testified before members of a House Judiciary subcommittee, calling for justice and for the country to officially acknowledge the massacre ahead of the 100th anniversary on May 31.