First ElektroMOD from Opel - The Manta is Back

The name is Manta – Opel Manta.

A car as timeless as Her Majesty's most famous secret agent.

Launched over 50 years ago with a four-cylinder petrol engine, today the Manta is once again in top form, as the first electric MOD in the history of the German brand.

The new Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD combines the best of both worlds: the classic appearance of a style icon together with state-of-the-art technology for sustainable motoring – far removed from a classic car rally.

Because the new Manta is future-proof: electric, emissions-free and full of emotions.

The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD reflects the fascination of a growing fan community that transforms classic cars like the Manta into so-called RestoMods with modern technologies and new design.

The purely battery-electric Manta is as sporty as a genuine Opel GSe and proudly displays its ambitions in its name – ElektroMOD.

MOD stands for change, for technical and stylistic MODifications as well as a MODern sustainable lifestyle.