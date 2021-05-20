Skoda Connect - Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection

There are features in your vehicle you hope you will never have to use – and yet it is reassuring to have them on board.

This is true, for example, of the automatic emergency call eCall, which has been mandatory for every new car in the EU since 2018.

The mobile online services of ŠKODA Connect also offer other helpful functions in all current ŠKODA models with the exception of the CITIGOᵉ iV, grouped as proactive services under Care Connect.

These support drivers with any questions they have about the car.

Two functions in particular help to ensure a relaxed journey, especially during the travel season: the info and breakdown calls, the buttons for which can be found in the roof module next to the red emergency call button and are marked with an ‘i’ or a spanner.