Nancy Drew S02E17 The Judgement Of The Perilous Captive

Nancy Drew 2x17 "The Judgement Of The Perilous Captive" Season 2 Episode 17 Promo Trailer HD - BEN HOLLINGSWORTH (“CODE BLACK”) GUEST STARS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finally has Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie) exactly where she wants him.

Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) receives upsetting news from one of his tenants, Jake Cazine (guest star Ben Hollingsworth), about the youth center he wants to open.

Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) shares something disturbing with Bess (Maddison Jaizani).

Leah Lewis and Alex Saxon also star.

Jeff W.

Byrd directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (217).

Original airdate 5/26/2021.