Massive wall of sand, dust storms Russia

A massive, impending wall of sand hit the Astrakhan region of Russia when a cold front rolled across from Dagestan on Wednesday, May 19.

Videos on social media show an ominous mass of dust and sand approaching the region.

Towns in the area were then hit with strong winds that whipped up sand and dust.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @tanipotani.