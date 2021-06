Covid-19 test can be taken at home now after ICMR's approval, who should take it? | Oneindia News

Now you can take a Covid-19 test at home.

Indian Council of Medical Research -- the nodal body in the fight against the virus -- issued detailed guidelines on who can use it and how.

The ICMR has made it clear that only symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of people who tested positive in the laboratory should use the home test.

Indiscriminate testing is not advised by the top medical body.

