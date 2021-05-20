Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, May 30, 2021

Las Vegas Italian restaurant owner show how to make cheese sauce with a blow torch

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 03:35s 0 shares 2 views
Las Vegas Italian restaurant owner show how to make cheese sauce with a blow torch
Las Vegas Italian restaurant owner show how to make cheese sauce with a blow torch

The owner of an Italian restaurant in Las Vegas demonstrates how to make an incredible cheese pasta sauce using a whole parmesan and a blow torch.

The owner of an Italian restaurant in Las Vegas demonstrates how to make an incredible cheese pasta sauce using a whole parmesan and a blow torch.

The clip shows Alessandro from the "Prosecco" restaurant hand carving the parmesan wheel while melting the sides with the blow torch to make a delicious sauce.

The clip was filmed on May 19.

Explore