Las Vegas Italian restaurant owner show how to make cheese sauce with a blow torch

The owner of an Italian restaurant in Las Vegas demonstrates how to make an incredible cheese pasta sauce using a whole parmesan and a blow torch.

The clip shows Alessandro from the "Prosecco" restaurant hand carving the parmesan wheel while melting the sides with the blow torch to make a delicious sauce.

The clip was filmed on May 19.