'Glastonbury Presents - Live At Worthy Farm' Trailer
Glastonbury Presents - Live At Worthy Farm Trailer - Having been forced to cancel for a second consecutive year, Glastonbury will host a special event Live at Worthy Farm on Saturday 22nd May, enabling music fans to join together and share the experience of the Festival and its idyllic natural surroundings.