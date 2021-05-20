Glastonbury Presents - Live At Worthy Farm Trailer - Having been forced to cancel for a second consecutive year, Glastonbury will host a special event Live at Worthy Farm on Saturday 22nd May, enabling music fans to join together and share the experience of the Festival and its idyllic natural surroundings.
Coldplay sera tête d'affiche d'un livestream organisé par le festival Glastonbury
Glastonbury n'aura pas lieu en 2021 mais Emily Eavis, qui organise le festival avec son père Michael, n'a pas tout abandonné...
