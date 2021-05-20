Man crashes off scooter during close encounter with elephant on Sri Lanka road

A man riding his two-wheeler crashed upon noticing an elephant up close on a rural road in Sri Lanka on May 14.

A video of the scene shows the scooter rider panicking as soon as an elephant approaches the Buttala - Kataragama Road that winds through Yala National Park, while fog envelops the area.

The man loses control and crashed off his vehicle onto the roadside after passing the elephant, named Raja, which stood to one side swinging its trunk and glancing at the man.

However, the man was able to stand back on his feet and took a look at his vehicle and the damage he caused before moving on.

Fortunately the elephant was not interested in the man, and appeared only to be searching for food.