Happy Birthday, Cher!

Cherilyn Sarkisian turns 75 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

She actually started her career in television as a child.

2.

Mego’s Cher doll was the highest-selling doll of 1976.

3.

“Believe” is one of the best-selling singles of all-time.

4.

Cher used to go by the stage name Bonnie Jo Mason.

5.

She has said the first thing she did when she learned to write was practice her autograph.

