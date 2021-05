Labour: 'We won't be safe until rest of world is vaccinated'

Shadow International Trade Secretary Emily Thornberry has called on the government "to do a lot more in terms of international leadership" concerning the vaccine.

The Labour MP has said that people in Britain "are not going to be safe until the rest of the world is vaccinated", including those in both developed and developing countries.

Report by Patelr.

