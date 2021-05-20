Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

All right chances continued to diminish,the threat of heavy rain continues todiminish.

Still the chance of a passingshower or thundershower, thursdayafternoon.

Then we should begin tostart a prolonged, dry stretch ofweather mid eighties to finish out theweek, end of the weekend.

And as we finished at the weekend in the next week, highs upper 80s to right around 90 lots of sunshine as we head to the end of Man.

