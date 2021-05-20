House Votes To Establish Capitol Riot Commission

Rep.
Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) railed against Republicans who did not want to establish a commission to investigate the Jan.
6 insurrection.
Rep.
Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) railed against Republicans who did not want to establish a commission to investigate the Jan.
6 insurrection.
The House voted Wednesday to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the..
The House has passed a bill to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.