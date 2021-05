Northern Ireland First Minister and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster visited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street for the last time today (May 20) before she leaves her

Northern Ireland First Minister and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster visited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street for the last time today (May 20) before she leaves her post.

Foster is due to step down as DUP leader on 28 May and as NI first minister a month later.

Footage shows her speaking to the press outside 10 Downing Street.