Vietnamese woman in a flap when hundreds of ducks enter her home by mistake

A Vietnamese woman got in a flap yesterday (May 19) when hundreds of domesticated ducks entered her home by mistake.

A Vietnamese woman got in a flap yesterday (May 19) when hundreds of domesticated ducks entered her home by mistake.

According to the woman, she was relaxing at her home in Thai Nguyen when she heard a deafening quacking sound.

When she walked outside, she spied the enormous flock of disorientated white ducks crammed into her front garden.

Fortunately, the owner of the birds wasn't far behind and they worked together to drive them from the property.

According to the homeowner, her gate looks similar to the entrance to the duck owner's farm and the birds may have become confused.