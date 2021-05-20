A LifeMinute with Perry Farrell

Most know Perry Farrell as the charismatic influential singer/songwriter and frontman of 90's alternative rock powerhouse bands Jane's Addiction and Porno for Pyros, or as the mastermind behind the wildly successful musical traveling circus, Lollapalooza (which by the way has just announced it's BACK in person this year.) Others simply call him the “godfather of alternative rock.” Farrell sat down with Lifeminute.TV from his home in LA recently, to talk about among other things his massive new box set including limited edition artifacts and a book of photographic memoirs; called The Glitz; The Glamour.

The legend is also releasing new music this week with his orchestra Kind Heaven, a collab with Taylor Hawkins, Elliot Easton, David Bryan and Chris Chaney.