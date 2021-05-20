Pet cat comes face-to-face with wild bobcat at home in Arizona, US

A pet cat had a face-to-face encounter with a wild bobcat through a glass door at its home in Arizona, US.
Emily Cain filmed as her cat Rox peered through the glass to see a wild bobcat staring back at him on May 10.
It's not the first time a wild cat has visited Cain's home and Rox had a similar encounter a few months ago.