Pet cat comes face-to-face with wild bobcat at home in Arizona, US

A pet cat had a face-to-face encounter with a wild bobcat through a glass door at its home in Arizona, US.

Emily Cain filmed as her cat Rox peered through the glass to see a wild bobcat staring back at him on May 10.

It's not the first time a wild cat has visited Cain's home and Rox had a similar encounter a few months ago.