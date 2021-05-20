Skip to main content
Dow Movers: CSCO, CRM

Dow Movers: CSCO, CRM
Dow Movers: CSCO, CRM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce.

Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce.

Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.

Year to date, Salesforce.

Om registers a 1.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 3.3%.

Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 13.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.4%, and Apple, trading up 1.1% on the day.

Explore