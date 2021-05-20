Former Panorama producer: BBC should think about apologising

Former Panorama producer Mark Killick has said that the BBC should "think very seriously about apologising to everybody who was hurt" by Martin Bashir's interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

It comes after an official inquiry concluded that Mr Bashir used "deceitful behaviour" and was in "serious breach" of the BBC's producer guidelines to secure his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

Report by Patelr.

