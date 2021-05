Florida: 11-year-old girl fights off kidnapper twice her size | Watch | Oneindia News

A shocking video of a man trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl from a bus stop in Florida has emerged online.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a Hispanic male exit the vehicle reportedly armed with a knife.

The suspect then grabbed the little girl and a struggle ensued.

She was able to fight and break free from the suspect's grip.

The police said the girl is safe and with her family.

#FloridaMan #EscambiaCountySheriffsOffice #FloridaPolice