Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's AOC fixation

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has made it her mission to get a reaction out of her colleague New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but the question is: will her repeated confrontations cause further hostility in the climate on Capitol Hill?

In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how Greene’s incessant attacks have brought into question her own mental stability and have even spurred requests for heightened security.