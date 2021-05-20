Inside Bretman Rock’s Colorful Hawaiian Villa

Today Architectural Digest is welcomed to Hawaii by the one and only Bretman Rock for a tour of his lush and vibrant villa.

Situated between the mountains and the sea, the three-story mansion has been completely revamped in tandem with Hawaii-based interior design firm MYCIA.

Filled to the brim with colorful, unique decor, Bretman’s home is a reflection of his “gay Asian immigrant success” fantasy come to life.

Season 1 of Bretman Rock’s reality show, MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock, is now available to stream on YouTube and MTV.

Select artwork by: Kim Sielbeck kimsielbeck.com @kimsielbeck Kimberlie Clinthorne-Wong @kimiewng