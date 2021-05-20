Wildlife rangers use excavator to help old elephant stand up she slipped over

This is the heartwarming moment wildlife rangers used an excavator to help an old elephant stand up after she slipped over in the mud in central Thailand.

The wild 70-year-old female jumbo was searching the forest for food when she stepped on the sludge caused by recent heavy rains in Chachoengsao province on May 17.

Wildlife rescuers and volunteers arrived after locals reported that there was a sighting of a huge elephant collapsed on the ground.

The team then went to the area with veterinarians while a rescuer operated the backhoe to slowly push the jumbo until she was up on her feet.

Rescuer Matchamon Kaewparuehatcha said the elephant had some wounds on her abdomen but the vets had already tended to them.

He said: ‘With the help of the vets we have taken care of her wounds.

We also injected vitamins to boost her muscles and help her recover strength.’ The elephant was taken to the wildlife centre facility so her health could be monitored.

Laboratory tests such as blood check was done to ensure she was in stable condition.

Elephants are the national animal of Thailand.

An estimated 2,000 elephants are living in the wild and a similar number in captivity.

In the wild, they roam through the deep jungle and in the country’s protected national parks but often encounter humans on roads and in villages.

However, they are protected by laws and killing them carries a maximum prison term of up to three years and a fine of 1,000 baht (25GBP).