Daily Dividend Report: WMS,ROST,LII,TMO,MDLZ

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $250 million increase in the Company's existing stock repurchase program.

Advanced Drainage Systems, a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.11 per share, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 22%, over the prior quarter.

Advanced Drainage Systems, a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.11 per share, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 22%, over the prior quarter.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $250 million increase in the Company's existing stock repurchase program.

The Company is now authorized to repurchase up to $292 million in shares of the Company's common stock, inclusive of the $42 million previously available for repurchase under the program.

Ross Stores announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per common share, payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 8, 2021.

The board of directors of Lennox International voted to increase the quarterly cash dividend 19% to $0.92 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on July 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Mondel——z International, today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.315 per share of Class A common stock.

This dividend is payable on July 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.