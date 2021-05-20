First-time mom reveals all the things she's packing into her hospital bag

TikTok couple Giovanni and Francesca Ferrara (@gioandfrancesca) .posted a video of Francesca breaking down the items that she’s bringing with her to the hospital when she goes into labor.Here are the things that Francesca packed in her bag: .Two pairs of leggings, a pair of biker shorts for compression, loose sweatpants, a "going home" sweatshirt.pajamas, fuzzy slippers and flip flops, a brush, a phone charger, a soft robe, nursing bras.disposable underwear, postpartum underwear, nipple cups, a bag of toiletries and a makeup bag.Francesca looked to her fellow TikTokers to see if there was anything essential that she left off her list.“[Labor and Delivery] Nurse here!

Definitely don’t forget the snacks!!!” said a TikTok user who has clearly seen it all.“Your own pillow.

I am sooooo happy I brought my own pillow, the hospital ones are horrible,” said another user.According to MedlinePlus.gov, expecting parents should prepare their labor bag about a month before their baby’s due date