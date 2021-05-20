Mom's mango teething hack soothes fussy baby for hours: 'Why didn't you say this 15 years

A teething hack is going viral on TikTok for its ability to soothe fussy babies for hours!.Kat Kamalani (@katkamalani) is a mom of 2 with over 600k followers — and with hacks like this, it’s no wonder why.Kat starts the video crouched beside her fussy baby, mango seed in hand.

“I wanna show you guys the BEST teething hack!” she says to the camera.She goes on to explain, “If you have teething babies who are fussy, cut up a mango, leave some meat on [the seed], and give it to them.

They will eat it for HOURS”.Kat then hands the mango seed to her little one — who, without hesitation, pops the juicy piece of fruit into his mouth and contentedly begins to suck.Based on the reactions in the comments, mangoes could be the ultimate teething hack parents have been looking for.“Omg thank you!

Teething twins!

One twin has 4 top teeth coming in all at the same time!” one user wrote.“I bet if you put it in the freezer that will be even better!” said one comment