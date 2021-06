Can an Average Guy Drive A Golf Ball 295 Yards?

Average guy Clay Skipper is no golfer, but that doesn't mean he can't learn to drive a golf ball 295 yards in two days.

Seems like a simple enough ask, right?

In this episode of Above Average Joe Clay takes part in his own long drive competition, where he has 2 minutes to drive 8 balls at least 295 yards.

Will the help of pro golfers Troy Mullins and Collin Morikawa and yoga instructor Beth Cooke be enough to get him there?

